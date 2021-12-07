Real Madrid vs Inter Milan LIVE

The Italian Simone Inzaghi, coach of the Inter from Milan, he felt “a lot the loss” of the Argentine Joaquin ‘The Tucu’ strap for the game this Tuesday against Real Madrid since “he was in a great moment” and classified it as a “loss of great importance” for his team.

“I am very sorry for the loss of strap because he was improving game after game. He is a player I know very well and he was having a great moment; understanding the work of the group. It is a loss of great importance, “Inzaghi commented at a press conference about the Argentine, who suffered a muscle injury in the flexors of the left thigh in Saturday’s victory against Roma (0-3).

What’s more, Inzaghi confirmed that the Argentine Lautaro Martínez will be available: “Lautaro had no problems in training yesterday.”

“Kolarov and Stefan from Vrij Let’s see if they can play after work today ”, he added about the players who were in doubt for the match.

Lautaro will be one of the key pieces in Inter’s attack for the last game of the group stage of the League from Champions in which, with the ticket to the round of 16 already in his pocket, Real Madrid and the Italian team will play the first place in Group D.

“Expectations are normal. In the first leg the team played a wonderful game and we deserved something more. Tomorrow our fans will be absent and it will be different. We are going to play this game with personality and confidence, knowing that we have already achieved something important for our club and fans, since we had not qualified for the round of 16 for more than 10 years. ‘Champions‘”, said.

“It is an important game. In the history of Inter, the team has only won once here and we know there are going to be many difficulties, but we want to do well tomorrow ”, he added.

EFE