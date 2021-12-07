Raya2, from Liga de Expansión, says goodbye to Chilean Humberto Suazo

Suazo returned to La Pandilla with the idea of ​​supporting the Liga de Expansión team and later joining as a technical assistant in another category.

Stripe2 thanked the Chilean forward Humberto Suazo for the games he played with the squad during the 2021 Opening Tournament of the Expansion League, which represented his return to Mexican soccer.

Humberto Suazo returned to Mexican soccer to join that Monterrey team, which is under the command of Aldo De Nigris. He participated in 10 games, eight of them as a starter, in which he scored a touchdown.

🤝 | Thank you, Humberto, for allowing us to see you on the pitch again, the commitment you showed and the lessons you left for our young footballers! Our story is linked, so see you soon. ✌🏼#EnLaVidayEnLaCancha pic.twitter.com/zRa7t2p29K – Raya2 Expansion (@ Raya2CFM) December 6, 2021

The Chilean returned to Mexican football after seven years of absence after abandoning the discipline of La Pandilla, a group with which he was for a space of seven years.

Suazo became a historical element of Monterrey, since in his time with the team he achieved 121 annotations that earned him the top scorer, until he was surpassed by Rogelio Funes Mori.

With Rayados, Humberto Suazo won two league titles (Apertura 2009 and Apertura 2010) and three more in the Concacaf Champions League (2011, 2012 and 2013) under the orders of Víctor Manuel Vucetich in what was considered the golden age of The gang.

When he returned to the Monterrey club, it was mentioned that he would be for some games with Raya2 and then he would seek to perform the role as a technical assistant in one of the team’s categories, so it is expected that his future will be revealed shortly.