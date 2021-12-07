Raya2 announces the departure of Chupete Suazo

Editorial Mediotiempo

It took him longer to return than the time he spent wearing the Stripe2. Humberto Suazo has finished his stage with the team of Striped of the Expansion League, who announced his departure and I wish him the best of success in the next commitments he undertakes.

Through the official club networks, Stripe2 launched the farewell message for the historical forward of Rayados from Monterrey, being the club’s second highest scorer in history.

“Thank you Humberto for allowing us to see you again on the court., for the commitment you showed and the teachings you left to our young footballers ”, states the message on the networks.

The Suazo Pacifier arrived just in the Opening 2021, He played 10 games with the affiliate team of the Gang, but could only score one goal. The only goal he achieved was against Tlaxcala FC in the 4-1 win by Raya2 5th of October.

The forward returned to what was his home for years, although now with the Expansión team where age no longer allowed him to show his best version. It should be remembered that Chupete Suazo left Rayados in 2014 and seven years later he returned for this mini-stage.