Rafa Márquez congratulates Atlas for his ticket to the final and ‘forgets’ about the Lion

Rafael Márquez defended the colors of both teams during his time in Liga MX, but only congratulated the rojinegros for their work in the semifinals of the Apertura 2021

Rafael Marquez, one of the best players to come out of the quarry of Atlas, congratulated the Guadalajara team for reaching the end of Apertura 2021, which will play against León with the plus that the rojinegros will receive the second leg that is scheduled for December 12.

Atlas returns to a Liga MX final 22 years later. The last they disputed was in Summer 1999 and they did it with Rafael Marquez on the pitch, in the early years of the ‘Kaiser’ career.

What a beautiful Monday morning to wake up here on this other side of the pond and see what they have managed to reach the final, many congratulations @AtlasFC 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/BfYATRxDAc – Rafa Marquez (@RafaMarquezMX) December 6, 2021

Ricardo La Volpe, coach of that Atlas, started Márquez in the first leg and in the second leg in the final against Toluca. The key began on the Jalisco Stadium field, where they tied 3-3 thanks to a goal from the Michoacan defender.

For the return, at the Nemesio Díez, they were 2-2. However, in the penalty shootout, in which Márquez hit his shot, the Guadalajara team fell 5-4 and were unable to break the league title drought.

2 Related

After passing through Europe, Rafael Márquez defended the colors of León and raised the trophy with the emerald painting before returning to the Old Continent and then retiring with the team that had debuted.

Atlas is facing another opportunity, the third he has, to add the second championship in its history, after he has not been able to be champion after the 1950/1951 season, but after that date they add two runners-up, in the 1965/1966 and Summer 1999.

The rojinegros reached the final of the Apertura 2021 after finishing the regular phase in second position, a place that has helped them advance to the championship match, as they have passed the semifinal and quarterfinals with an overall score of 1- 1, first against Monterrey and later against Pumas.