Pumas announces the surgical reconstruction of Juan Ignacio Dinenno

The National University Club informs that the forward Juan Dinenno presents a comminuted fracture of the bones of the nose, in addition to a nasal septum fracture and lacerating wounds at the level of the nasal dorsum.

The club reported that he will undergo surgery and it will take a month to recover.

The striker was injured during the second leg of the Liga MX semifinal between Atlas and Pumas, in a play where all the Puma fans affirmed that there was a lack of penalty to score a penalty.

However, the referee decided not to mark the alleged infraction, although he went to the video referee to review the replays.

Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinenno ended the game sent off after kicking an athletic defender while attempting a Chilean shot.

The Argentine has used his nets to show how his face was disfigured after the strong entrance.

He has also apologized for the accidental kick he landed and showcased his college pride.

On Instagram he wrote: “In the resistance is all the noble value of life.” Pride and a sense of belonging is what those of us who were part of this semester felt. We fight to the end, against everything. I want to thank those who were always on top of this ship, even in the darkest moments. We upheld the values, spirit, and transparency that characterize this institution at all times, and that is what comforts me at this sad time. We will continue without giving up and redoubling our efforts, fighting to reach where our dreams and goals guide us day by day, nothing and no one will take away our hope.