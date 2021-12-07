Profeco launches fault alert on Mazda, Mitsubishi and Tesla vehicles

The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) and companies Mazda, Mitsubishi and Tesla They launched a series of alerts for possible failures in 38,882 vehicles of various models.

For what they asked the owners of units Mazda CX-5 2018 and 2019, CX-3 2019, CX-9 of 2018 and 2019, Mazda 6 of 2018 and 2019, Mazda3 2018, MX-5 2018 and 2019 and Mazda2 2019 and 2020, take the cars to the dealers to carry out a review.

In total there are 36 thousand 147 Mazda units of the previous models in which there may be failures in the fuel pump impeller and consequently in the fuel supply, which will affect the performance of the engine.

“The fuel pump impeller can suffer dryness and deform due to the low density of the material and therefore interfere with the general mechanics of the part, which could cause interference with the surrounding components of the gasoline pump,” he said.

In addition, the owners of 2,681 Mitubishi Montero model vehicles were asked to take the cars to their dealer for a technical evaluation to determine if the Takata brand airbag module needs to be repaired or completely replaced by another new of the same brand.

The Montero cars that must be repaired are 550 from 2008, 91 from 2009, 386 from 2010, 258 from 2011, 444 from 2012, 229 from 2013, 228 from 2014, 210 from 2015 and 285 from 2016.

In addition, owners of four Tesla units – one from Model 3, Year 2019, and three from Model Y Year 2021 – were asked to take them for free service.

This is because it is “possible that the side link of the front suspension on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles is fixed to the sub-chassis by means of two fasteners. If a fastener is not secured to the correct specification, the fastener can loosen over time or separate from the sub-frame, which could cause the side link to separate from the sub-frame. ”

In the three previous cases, Profeco will observe that the companies comply with the review and make the necessary changes, and made the Consumer Telephone (55) 5568 8722 and the number 800 468 8722 available to attend to complaints and provide advice.

rcr