Due to the fact that they could present failures in their system, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco), in coordination with vehicle manufacturers Mazda, Mitsubishi and Tesla, They launched an alert since it is necessary for the owners to take their cars for review.

We tell you what the specific models are and the measures that are being taken to prevent drivers from having an accident due to these possible failures, so take note so that you take your vehicle to check.

Profeco alerts for failure in Mazda, Mitsubishi and Tesla cars. Photo: Reforma



Mazda

In this case, the models of this brand that should be taken to review are:

Mazda CX-5, years 2018 and 2019

CX-3, 2019

CX-9, 2018 and 2019

Mazda6, 2018 and 201

Mazda3, 2018

MX-5, 2018 and 2019

Mazda2, 2019 and 2020

According to Profeco, the fuel pump impeller can become dry and deformed due to the low density of the material, and therefore interfere with the general mechanics of the part, which could cause interference with the surrounding components of the pump. of gasoline, where, if applicable, it could affect the optimum performance of the engine by reducing the fuel supply.

Mitsubishi

For its part, the models of this brand that should be taken for review are:

Montero, from the year 2008

91 of 2009

386, from 2010

258, from 2011

444, from 2012

229, from 2013

228, of 2014

210, of 2015

285, of 2016

In this case, the complete change of the TAKATA brand air bag module must be made for a new one of the same brand. To determine this, a technical review must be carried out to determine whether or not any repair or replacement is necessary.

Tesla

Finally, as far as this brand is concerned, the cars that should be taken for review are the Model 3 and Model Y, which could have a suspension failure. According to Profeco, the side link of the front suspension in vehicles is fixed to the sub-chassis using two fasteners.

If a fastener is not secured to the correct specification, the fastener can loosen over time or separate from the sub-frame, which could cause the side link to separate from the sub-frame.

If you have a car of the aforementioned models, it is best to go for a review at an authorized dealer. If you have any questions about the service, Profeco makes the Consumer number available: (55) 5568 8722, and 800 468 8722 to answer complaints and provide advice.

