Price of electricity in Spain reaches 209 euros, a new record

Electricity prices in Spain have skyrocketed in the last year, in which it once again exceeded the barrier of 200 euros per megawatt per hour (MW / h) at its wholesale price, this prior to the start of winter and the Christmas season.

Prices recorded in the wholesale market have a direct impact on the regulated household consumption rate (PVPC), to which almost 11 million consumers in Spain are welcomed, and serves as a reference for the other 17 million who contract their supply on the free market.

Behind of the price increase are the high gas prices in international markets and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, which during 2021 have been setting record highs every month.

The cost of electricity in the wholesale market it has been placed for this Monday at 209.78 euros (about 237 dollars / 5 thousand 35 Mexican pesos) the MW / h, with an increase of more than 106 percent than the price this Sunday, which was around 101.97 euros (about 115 dollars / 2,450 Mexican pesos), being the lowest price since November 1.

The price for this Monday, despite being a holiday for Constitution Day in Spain, when economic activity decreases and energy demand is lower, is five times higher than last year’s equivalent day’s price, when it was paid at 38.02 euros (about 43 dollars / 912 Mexican pesos) per MW / h.

So far this month, the price of wholesale electricity in Spain is an average of 204.54 euros (about 231 dollars / 4 thousand 910 Mexican pesos), being the most expensive price in all history in the country.

According to data from the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), the maximum price on Monday will be registered between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., when it will be 273.61 euros per MW / h (about $ 310 /6 thousand 580 Mexican pesos), while the minimum, between 5:00 and 6:00 in the morning will be 177.37 euros per megawatt per hour (200 dollars / 4,260 Mexican pesos)

As for the rest of European countries, the figures for the price of electricity continue to set records. These will be the wholesale prices that will govern in Europe during this Monday.

United Kingdom: 214.45 pounds per MW / h (about 283 dollars / 6 thousand 35 Mexican pesos)

Germany: 265.39 euros (about $ 300 / 6,379 Mexican pesos)

France: 282.52 euros (about 319 dollars / 6 thousand 790 Mexican pesos)

Italy: 269.73 euros (about 304 dollars / 6 thousand 483 Mexican pesos)

Portugal: 212.24 euros (about $ 283 / 5,100 Mexican pesos)

