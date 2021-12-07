press work takes place in a “hostile environment”, says the Ombudsman’s Office

Castillo says that vacancy motion against him has no basis 3:49

(CNN Spanish) – Due to “the difficulties that the members of the Executive Power impose on its exercise”, freedom of the press in Peru develops in a “hostile environment,” said the country’s Ombudsman on Monday in a 39-page report.

The Ombudsman’s Office stated that this situation “is worrying, as it is incompatible with the Peruvian democratic system.”

The report, drawn up on the basis of a supervision carried out by the Office of Constitutional Affairs, evaluated the first 120 days of President Pedro Castillo’s administration in terms of freedom of the press and expression.

There it was detailed that the current government “does not guarantee the free work of the press, especially when it addresses issues related to its management.”

The report added that senior officials of the Executive “maintain a speech aimed at attacking certain media that develop an information line that is uncomfortable or bothers their interests, as well as negative decisions or attitudes that constitute obstacles to the normal exercise of the journalistic work ”.

Since July 28, the day on which he began his mandate, President Pedro Castillo has not given any press conferences or interviews with national or foreign media. In addition, during this period there have been several times attacks against journalists who cover the president’s activities, and even during his campaign, which is also pointed out in the report.

For the Ombudsman’s Office, this situation violates the right to freedom of expression and information and also harms Peruvians, because it indicates that they are prevented from “learning about information and opinions of public relevance, a fact that undoubtedly weakens democracy. , because it inhibits their participation in public debate and favors conditions for the arbitrary exercise of power ”.

Faced with this scenario, the Ombudsman’s Office recommended to the Presidency of the Republic “to hold press conferences and not hinder the participation of all the media in official events, in addition to providing training for its security personnel on the work of journalists ”.

CNN is seeking a response from the Government of Peru to the Ombudsman’s report.