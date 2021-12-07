Premier League | Everton get their smile back at the expense of Arsenal

That Everton is going through a difficult season is a fact that everyone can tell just by looking at the standings. The team led by Rafa Benítez faced the day closer to relegation places than to those that would qualify for European competition next season, one of the goals marked in red at the beginning of the season for Liverpool.

The team toffee Today, they received an Arsenal in their stadium that despite the recent defeat against Manchester United is experiencing a good time and dares to look to the future with sincere optimism. And, if they win today, Mikel Arteta’s men would give a new boost to their classification and would be just one point from the Champions League.

Local comeback after the break

However, the gunners they did not manage to add the victory. And that they got ahead on the scoreboard when the first half was about to end. It was through Martin Odegaard, who made it 0-1 practically on the horn. The so much visitor motivated that Everton came out with renewed vigor after the break and ended up taking the cat into the water when practically nobody expected it.

Thus, in minute 80 Richarlison made the equalizer and Gray completed the comeback at 92 ‘to the delirium of the Goodison Park fans and a Rafa Benítez who breathes calmer after a few days in which they had talked at length about his possible removal.

