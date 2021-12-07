Police deny San Luis access to Rayados bar

San Luis Potosí.- Within hours of the Athletic of San Luis in view of Striped A complaint has been made known by the group of animation of the Northerners. Through the Twitter account of The addiction It was revealed that police officers stopped the cars where the Monterrey followers were traveling and denied them entry to the city.

The images were shared by the same group in their networks where it is seen how a patrol stopped them and a man who in the same photos indicated as the one who had them denied free access to the city for no apparent reason and that is that everything happened on a section of the highway hours before the initial whistle.

“They do not allow access to the people who go from Monterrey to San Luis for the game, this will remain an Atlético de San Luis antecedent. They do not have the capacity to carry out a first division game,” the message can read.

Read more: Liga MX Femenil: ESPN host is branded as macho for referring to women as “lloronas”

At the moment it is unknown if they were finally allowed to enter the city or if they were sent back to Monterrey. The actions of the match are in a few minutes and in case they are still in an arrangement they would no longer be in time for the start of the match.

This is how they denounced the arrest prior to arriving in San Luis | Photo: Capture

Although these measures seem somewhat excessive, they could also be part of the city’s protocol to control a possible confrontation between the San Luis and Rayados bars. It must be remembered that a few weeks ago the fans of America and the local team unleashed a strong fight in the streets that left several injured.

After that, the team, the MX League and the authorities issued a message stating that they will not have patience for violence, so if incidents occur, the protocol will be activated to dissolve the fighting attempts and arrest those who are responsible.

Read more: Liga MX: Amaury Vergara reveals that players do not want to reach Chivas if they are not paid millions

Rayados’ baton is also known to be somewhat aggressive in some places, especially in the clash against Tigres or Santos, which have been their most resurgent problems in the MX League, although in recent tournaments the intensity of confrontations between the two teams has dropped a bit. hobbies.