People’s Choice Awards: Santi Maratea was nominated as Latino Influencer of the Year

Santiago Maratea was nominated in the new category “Latino Influencer of the Year” of the People’s Choice Awards 2021, the world’s most important awards for fans that will once again celebrate all forms of entertainment, chosen entirely by fans and the public.

The Argentine was selected along with other great Latin American exponents such as Kunno and Alex Store, from Mexico; Street and Poché and Sebastian Villalobos from Colombia; Daniela Nicolas From Chile; Carolina dementiev from Panama and Karina Ramos from Costa Rica.

“Latino Influencer of the Year” It is just one of the 40 categories in which fans from Latin America and around the world have already voted to choose the stars that represent the best of the year in movies, television, music and pop culture.

The signal AND! Entertainment will broadcast exclusively this Tuesday, December 7, for all of LATAM from Santa Monica, live, and will share every minute so that the audience can enjoy it in the front row celebrating an unprecedented year in pop culture, while bringing together the entertainment industry and its fans to honor the stars, artists and heroes they have inspired throughout the year.

The big winners of the 40 categories recognizing the best of film, television, music and pop culture of the year will finally be announced in an unprecedented grand ceremony.

As a grand prelude, coverage will begin with a special transmission AND! Front Row People’s Choice Awards live on Youtube.com/EonlineLatino / Facebook / Eonlinelatino hosted by Mexican presenters Carla Medina and Roberto Carlo in a round table conversation not to be missed with great guest stars.

Jennifer López, Demi Lovato and Sofía Vergara at the People’s Choice Awards 2020



Among others, they will say present one of the most relevant voices of the LGBT community in Mexico, David allegre, the Mexican comedian Jezzzini, the tiktoker Rojstar and the actress Nashla aguilar better known as Nashiroll who will share with the audience all their opinions regarding the current great moment of pop culture, television, fashion, and cinema and will announce the great winner of the new category “Latino Influencer of the Year”.

Coverage will continue from the red carpet led by none other than the acclaimed actress and advocate for the rights of the LGBTIQ + community, Laverne cox who will be in charge of interacting, presenting and sharing with all Latin America the great looks of the night in what will be the edition of “Live From E !: People’s Choice Awards 2021”. Then, the transmission will continue with what will be the awards gala, from Santa Monica, California, starting at 9PM ANDES, 11PM ARG / BRA / 8PM MEX.

Kim Kardashian, Gwen Stefani and Zendaya at the People’s Choice Awards 2020



Among the honorary awards, People’s Choice Awards 2021 will recognize the acclaimed global star during the ceremony Kim kardashian west with the “Fashion Icon Award” for his great style and contribution to transform the fashion industry in the world.

For its part, Christina Aguilera you will receive the first “Music Icon Award” for his contributions to the music industry and his illustrious career while the actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be honored with the “Champion Icon Award” for his contributions to the entertainment industry, and his commitment to supporting children and families in need through multiple philanthropic partnerships. Finally the famous Oscar-winning actress, director and producer, Halle berry you will receive the “Icon Award” for his contributions to television and film.

This year’s 40 categories spanning film, television, music and pop culture are packed with stars. Among the many nominees are Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Craig, Eddie Murphy, Ryan Reynolds, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Hudson, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Scarlett Johansson, Emily Blunt, Emma Stone, Jason Momoa, Mandy Moore, Selena Gomez , Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, Ted Lasso, Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, The Weeknd, Adele, Billie Eilish, Becky G, J Balvin, Maluma, Karol G, Rauw Alejandro, BTS, Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, among many others.

To know all the nominees in the 40 categories, visit this link to the list of nominees and nominees to win the award of the People´s Choice Awards 2021.