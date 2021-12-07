People’s Choice Awards 2021 | Who are the nominees for the People’s Choice Awards? What are the categories?

This Tuesday the voice of the public will be heard in the new delivery of the People’s Choice Awards 2021, which Celebrate the best of film, music, television, social media and pop culture in different categories.

The event that will be broadcast by AND! Entertainment from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, will be attended by several stars such as Ryan Reynolds, Vin Diesel, Timothée Chalamet, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Momoa, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, among many other artists.

But it will not only have the assistance of famous international actors, since this year it will have a Chilean representative in the category “Latino Influencer of the Year”. It is about nothing more and nothing less than Daniela Nicolás, who will compete with influencers from Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Panama and Costa Rica.

What are the categories and who are the nominees for the People’s Choice Awards?

This 2021, the People’s Choice Awards will have 40 categories to be awarded, among which the following stand out:

2021 movie: Dune, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, There is no time to die, Poison: Let there be slaughter, among other titles.

2021 Action Movie: The suicide squad, Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Godzilla against Kong, F9: The fast saga, among others.

2021 Comedy Movie: Coming to America, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Jungle Cruise, Friends on Vacation, among others.

2021 Family Movie: Luca, The Boss Baby: Family Business, Tom and Jerry, Cinderella, among others.

Male Star of 2021: Ryan Reynolds, Chris Pratt, Dwayne Johnson, John Cena, Simu Liu, among others.

2021 Female Star: Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Salma Hayek, Scarett Johansson, Leslie Jone, among others.

2021 Drama Movie Star: Jason Momoa, Timothée Chalamet, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jennifer Hudson, among others.

2021 Action Movie Star: Daniel Craig, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Chris Pratt, among others.

2021 show: Loki, Cobra Kai, It’s us, Grey’s Anatomy, among others.

2021 Drama Show: This is Us, The Walking dead, 9-1-1, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, among others.

Reality Show of 2021: Keeping up with the Kardashians, 90 Day Fiancé, Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, among others.

Male Artist of 2021: Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, among others.

2021 Female Artist: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Halsey, among others.

These are just some of the categories that will be awarded during this day.