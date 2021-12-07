Pension ISSSTE 2021: This is the DEADLINE for the PAYMENT of the second part of the AGUINALDO

With the end of 2021 the deadline so that you receive the payment of the second part of your bonus if you are a beneficiary of the Pension ISSSTE.

The first part of bonus It has already been dispersed to adults over 65 years of age since November, so they are still waiting for the supplement to this benefit.

To aspire to be part of the Pension ISSSTE They must have a minimum of 30 years of service and 28 years for women. This modality takes as a reference the minimum age at which you retire.

The amount of pension It is equivalent to a percentage of the average of your Basic Salary of the last year immediately prior to the date of withdrawal and to be able to acquire this pension.

So far the pension ISSSTE It has about two million people enrolled in its benefits and this number is expected to increase next year.

This is the DEADLINE for the PAYMENT of the second part of the AGUINALDO

During 2020 there was a delay in the dispersal of this resource and the payment was extended until the beginning of 2021, so a similar scenario could occur on this occasion.

For this reason, the management of Pensión ISSSTE states that the deadline to deposit the resource will be the January 15, 2022, so you will have to be patient.