Patty López de la Cerda starts at OnlyFans as a test

Mexico.- Patty López de la Cerda has been the center of attention in recent hours on social networks and is that the model and former television host decided to open her account OnlyFans According to her, try it and see what she thinks, but since she broke the news she has caused chaos among her followers who have joined her account immediately.

Patty López de la Cerda had given some beginnings in her account of Instagram where he made a call to a live show and that was where he announced that he would give the platform a chance, also at the insistence of his own fans. What I did not expect to be so requested in just a few hours from its creation.

Through the Instagram story, the influencer also revealed that by opening her account she would give discounts but in seconds they ended, she gave up to 4 promotions for the number of people who have subscribed to her account even when there was nothing.

Read more: Ennid Wong surprises with impressive figure on gym day

Less than 24 hours have passed and your profile already has more than 1500 subscribed users To see the content of Patty López de la Cerda which is presumed to be very exclusive but not for sure what it will be about, it must be remembered that this platform was created for the sale of exclusive content regardless of the subject.

Patty López revealed that she already has more than 1500 subscribers | Photo: Capture

“I decided to try ONLY FANS for a month and not even 24 hours have passed and we are already more than 1,500 … thank you !!!”, were the words that Patty López de la Cerda gave in her first fan count.

What also attracted a lot of attention is the amount of money that he could earn with this new facet in his life, as some followers have revealed that the subscription is for $ 20 something like 400 Mexican pesos, which for the 1,500 registered he would have already collected already more than 600 thousand pesos in a few hours.

For now, Patty López de la Cerda is enjoying this great moment in her life as an influencer, for which she left an image as a gift so that they are encouraged to subscribe. Patty currently has nearly 2 million fans on Instagram alone so she’ll be able to grow much more on her new platform in no time.

This is how Patty López announced her foray into OnlyFans | Photo: Capture

Read more: Daniella Chávez shows her beauty on social networks with a cute leather outfit

Before that incursion, Patty López de la Cerda was a lover of sharing in her “normal” networks her day-to-day life from her time on television to her new facet where she moved away from the media and only focused on her with reflections that came to help many people and of course the photos on the beach that were the hallmark of the model in networks.