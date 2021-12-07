PAN Senators warn of new crisis due to shortage of medicines

The PAN bench in the Senate regretted that the parents of children with cancer again demonstrated in the vicinity of the Mexico City International Airport due to the shortage of medicines and cancer treatment, as well as they warned that this crisis will worsen in 2022 due to the ineffectiveness of the federal government to address this problem.

The PAN coordinator, Julen Rementería, said that “there is a very serious shortage of medicines, today again there is an intake of terminal one of the Mexico City airport and of course the people who are there are claiming a right that is an obligation at the same time of the government to provide the service of granting the necessary medicines for health “.

The PAN members exhorted the health authorities at a press conference to meet the protesters’ demand and guarantee the care and supply of the drugs they require.

In turn, Senator José Alfredo Botello Montes, warned that this shortage crisis in the country will worsen in 2022.

“We again ask the health authorities to speed up the pace, to buy the drugs, to buy the vaccines because next year we are one step away from falling into a total shortage.”

He regretted the decision of the Federal Executive for the armed forces to take charge of the distribution of medicines.

“The distribution is going to be deposited under the direction of a military command, the president does not understand that the problem is not the distribution, the problem is the acquisition, that medicine, medicine has to be considered even with previous years and not with immediately because the laboratories need to do their programming, “he concluded.