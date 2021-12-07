Packed with work! Selena Gómez talks about her future projects

USA. – Selena Gomez was talking about the fourth and last installment of the children’s saga “Hotel transylvania”. The actress took the opportunity to talk about her experience working with Andy Samberg and the second season of his series “Only Murders In The Building “ who will have Cara Delevinge as a new addition.

For the actress and singers it is rare to say goodbye to their character “Mavis”Is that when he began to interpret it he was only in his 20s and now he is close to turning 30. He has practically grown up with the role that he has come to love very much. The same thing happens to Andy Samberg who became a great friend of Gómez throughout the process of giving voice to the beloved characters.

In this fourth installment called “Transformania” the beloved monsters turn into humans. For Selena Gomez It was interesting to see how the characters would look being humanized, he thinks fans will love this new and latest proposal. The actress’s career is really going through a good time. She was recently nominated for her first Grammys and the arrival of the second season of his show was confirmed.

He will have the presence of one of his best friends, we talk about Cara delevigne who has already started recording. Selena commented that the model has recently joined the recordings and that she loves working with her. He mentioned that they laugh all the time due to being known for many years. Expect the great chemistry between them to show up on screen.

For the moment Selena Gomez has not said what role Delevigne will play in this second part of the show Hulu. The only thing that is known is that it will be the key to the new mystery that the protagonists will have to solve. The next season is expected to arrive next year. As for the animated film, it will be released on January 14.