Pacifier Suazo will not continue with Raya2

After a season with Stripe2, subsidiary of Monterrey in the Expansion League Humberto ‘Pacifier’ Suazo said goodbye to the team.

Through social networks the whole of the Silver League He thanked the Chilean attacker for his collaboration in the Apertura 2021.

“Thanks, Humberto, for allowing us to see you on the field again, the commitment you showed and the lessons you left our young footballers! Our story is linked, so see you soon. #EnLaVidayEnLaCancha “, was read on the Twitter of Stripe2.

After being a historical of Monterrey, Suazo returned to the Sultana del Norte for the last Apertura 2021 tournament to reinforce Stripe2 with which he failed to qualify for the Final Phase.

Pacifier played 10 games in the Expansion League, eight of them as a starter, adding 618 minutes on the court in which he could only score one goal, against Tlaxcala on Matchday 11 in the BBVA Stadium.

