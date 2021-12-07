Pachuca announces Iván Alonso as its new sports director

The former scoring champion with Toluca, will arrive as a manager to the Tuzos, in the position left vacant by Marco Garcés

Ivan alonso, former player of the Toluca, became the new sports director of the Pachuca, after the departure of Marco Garcés was announced a few days ago, who is now wanted by the Chivas.

“It is to seek and care, respect, educate, improve and support. It is leading with passion, with values, and leading with conviction. I am Ivan alonso, new sports director of the Tuzos. I invite you, together, to continue forging the future of this great institution ”, is heard in the video in which Pachuca presents its new member.

Ivan alonso He has experience as general manager of El Nacional de Uruguay, where he initially focused on the analysis of reinforcements and later focused on work to improve the income of the South American team.

Pachuca announces the arrival of Ivan alonso, with the presentation of a video, and integrates another Uruguayan to its structure, after hiring Guillermo Almada, a former Santos coach, as the replacement for Paulo Pezzolano.

The two Uruguayans will seek, together with President Armando Martínez, that the Pachuca regain prominence in the Liga Mx and continue as one of the main hotbeds of Mexican football.

The change of structure occurs after the departure of Marco Garcés, who previously held the position of Ivan alonso and now he could be hired by the Chivas. Ivan alonso knows the Mexican media, since he had a stint in Toluca, where he obtained two goalscoring titles of the MX League. He had to leave Mexico due to health problems.

Ivan alonso He returns to Mexico, almost 10 years after his experience with Toluca, now as a manager and in search of showing that he has the ability to stand out in the Mexican environment, as when he did in his stage as a footballer.