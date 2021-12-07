OnlyFans highest paid woman earns 270 times more than a doctor

OnlyFans has become a platform with many followers around the world. And is that its business model to obtain and publish content of various kinds has liked many users.

The highest paid woman on the platform earns up to 270 times more than a doctor

However, the platform has accumulated more than 130 million users subscribed to profiles mainly oriented to adult content. So many of those who sell such material make great profits.

This is at least one proven study, which concluded that the highest paid woman on the platform earns up to 270 times more than a doctor. This, in a comparison between the highest paid users of OnlyFans and the professionals who earn the highest income.

OnlyFans most popular user, earns over $ 29 million

The figures were provided by UK software website MrQ, which claims that OnlyFans’ most popular user earns more than $ 29 million (about 22.8 billion Chilean pesos) a year. While the tenth best, it has more than 4 million (about 31 million Chilean pesos) of dollars.

“While learning difficult subjects in college could earn a decent amount, as physicians at the peak of their careers will earn an average of a little over 109,000 a year (about $ 9,152 a month). Top models like gem101 earn more than 22 times more in a single month, ”says MrQ’s statement.

The average well-qualified attorney earns 27 times less in a year than the best Onlyfans user

To reach this conclusion, the study calculated the number of followers each model has. Subtracting the remaining 20% ​​quota for OnlyFans and the content creator’s subscription model.

“An average well-qualified lawyer earns 27 times less in a year than the best Onlyfans user in a month for only 60 million pesos. A commercial manager with more than 20 years of experience earns 30 times less and a tax expert 34 times less than 55 million and 47 million pesos respectively, “the statement added.

Also, the highest paid user of OnlyFans, shared her earnings to see how the platform worked. Of the 1.7 million dollars generated by Gem101 (the highest paid user). OnlyFans only keeps 330 thousand dollars (25 million pesos). Which leaves a net profit of 1 million 370 dollars (more than one billion pesos approximately).

According to the CIEP, Mexico ranks second among the OECD countries with the lowest average annual salary for health personnel.

The Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP) mentioned that Mexico has the lowest average annual salary for health personnel. This, above the countries that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

On the other hand, the nursing specialty is below the global average among countries such as Chile, Spain and Italy.

Will there be improvements?

The public health institutions in 2021 plan to allocate 35,917 million pesos to the payroll as a result of the approval of 4,340 million pesos in the creation of 11,958 new places.

The hiring is contemplated in 25 hospitals in the poorest areas of the country, according to the CIEP, and 8,977 places will be opened divided between them.

In addition, 2,226 million pesos were contemplated to basify temporary personnel, but the research center assures that 18,000 million pesos would be necessary to do this, that is, 708% more than those approved in 2019.

