Olivia Rodrigo is writing about “whatever she wants” and it’s thanks to Cardi B | Music

“I love her, I want to marry her”, confesses Olivia Rodrigo about Cardi B. The young pop promise that came to light internationally thanks to drivers license He has faced an intimate chat on Apple Music with Zane Lowe in which he has shown his affection for the rapper. Although we already knew her admiration for other female artists such as Taylor Swift, her greatest role model, this declaration of love for the singer of WAP.

“I am very grateful to be a teenager at the same time that Cardi B is making music. Even as a songwriter, some of the things she says are so honest and even shockingly honest at times. When I hear your song – referring to your last hit up– I think ‘wow, he just said this on a recorded album’. This is how my favorite artists are, those who talk about topics that others are afraid to talk about”He explains about Cardi’s makeup.

This way of writing, the one that is scary to put on paper and much more to teach the world, is what the young American aspires to. “It’s something I want to fight for in my songwriting. I’m making a lot of music now that I listen and say ‘oh my god, i’m literally writing about things i don’t tell even my closest friends and I’m going to release it to the world for the whole world to judge and comment on, ”she says in the episode.

But this is much easier to do if someone else takes the first step. “It gives me the courage to talk about what I want. and be honest with my stories “, determines the singer who is a month away from launching Sour, her debut album.

Love messages

The two artists, Olivia and Cardi B, have exchanged messages very affectionate through social networks. In a live Q&A to the artists of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Rodrigo commented that his favorite rap song was Get Up 10 (from Invasion of Policy), to which the rapper replied: “Wow sweetie pie. I can’t wait to see what he has in store! ”

It was on a later occasion that Cardi B humorously said on Twitter that “just like this girl had talked about her driving license, I’m going to talk about the problems of not having it. I felt like McDonald’s last night at 4:00 in the morning instead of today, but I couldn’t, so I went to sleep hungry. ” The singer of Deja vu, I do not hesitate to enter the app and offer to take it anywhere delighted.

And is that his crush for her it is 100% real. Admit that “Almost cried” seeing how well your theme was working Up on the American charts.