now removed in 24 hours, 7 days and up to 90 days for “more control and privacy”

WhatsApp has announced a great improvement for its temporary messages: more duration options ranging from 24 hours to 90 days, in addition to the seven days that they had as a default option since their arrival last year.

Temporary WhatsApp messages are a measure, according to the company, to connect the world privately. So with these new settings to automatically delete after more or less time, it offers users “more control and privacy”, explains WhatsApp.

The decision of how long a message should exist should be in your hands. We have gotten used to having a digital copy of almost everything we write, without even thinking about it. It is as if someone follows us everywhere and permanently records everything we say.

Today we are pleased to offer our users more options so that they can control their messages and the time they are saved: the default temporary messages and the duration options.

Along with the new duration options, WhatsApp users can now turn on temp messages by default in all new chats. This way you will not have to remember to activate temporary messages when required, and instead all new conversations created, either by the user or by another person, will be subject to the configuration so that they disappear automatically within the chosen period of 24 hours, 7 or up to 90 days.

How to activate temporary WhatsApp messages

We have already explained how they work and how to activate the temporary messages of WhatsApp, but a quick review does not hurt:

In the options of each chat we look for the option “Temporary messages”





We select and we will see a message that explains how it works

Then we just have to select “Activated” or “Deactivated”.

This is the standard option that currently all WhatsApp users will see when activating temporary messages. However, with the update of the new duration options, you will see a menu that allows you to choose between 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days, as shown on the cover of the post.

WhatsApp mentions that the new duration options for temporary messages will gradually reach all users with the most recent versions of their apps in the coming weeks.