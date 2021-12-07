Nicole Kidman presents her family for the first time at the Golden Globes | People

Nicole Kidman is one of the best-known actresses in the world, but her personal life passes as one of the most private on the international scene. Almost 15 years ago she married the musician Keith Urban, after a media and intense marriage with the actor Tom Cruise, and together they have two daughters. But Kidman, the star of blockbusters and covers, had never posed publicly with the little girls. Up to now

On Sunday night, at the Golden Globes celebration, Kidman appeared for the first time with his daughters Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10. The film and television awards granted by the Association of the Hollywood Foreign Press were made from Los Angeles but also from New York, although with the winners present telematically from their homes. That’s why Kidman appeared from his home with Urban and the two little girls.

While Nicole Kidman wore a long black dress with gold chains, light makeup and her hair in a bun, and with her husband dressed in a suit jacket and dark tie, the girls were very natural, with simple short-sleeved dresses in white cotton. Seated between their parents, the little ones were shy and silent while their mother was named as one of the nominees for the Best Actress in a miniseries or TV movie award, which she opted for. The Undoing (with Cate Blanchett, for Mrs. America; Daisy Edgar-Jones, by Normal people; and Shira Haas, by Unorthodox) and that Anya Taylor-Joy finally won for her portrayal of a chess champion in Lady’s gambit.

On screen, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban with their daughters Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose at the 2021 Golden Globes. (C) Kevin Mazur (Getty Images for Hollywood Forei)

If during her first marriage with Cruise the actress did everything possible to maintain the privacy of her highly exposed children, Isabella and Connor, her efforts have been redoubled in this new life that began 15 years ago in Nashville (Tennessee, USA) next to Urban. Hardly any details about the pregnancies and births of the little girls have transpired. The eldest was born in Nashville in July 2008 and is the first biological daughter of the actress. The second arrived in January 2011 and was the result of a surrogate belly.

It was very difficult for Kidman to have her two second daughters. She herself explained shortly after Sunday Rose was born that she believed, half jokingly half seriously, that a bath in some waterfalls was what had made her become pregnant. “I never thought that I would get pregnant and give birth to a baby, but it happened,” she confessed in 2008. In fact, the interpreter of Moulin rouge and The hours She has recounted the difficulties she had to get pregnant and the miscarriages she suffered. “I know what longing is. That longing. It is a huge, painful longing. And the loss! There is not enough talk about the loss due to a natural abortion ”, she recounted three years ago. “It is an immense pain for many women.”

It was very difficult for Kidman to have her two second daughters. She herself explained shortly after Sunday Rose’s birth that she believed that a bath in some waterfalls was what made her, in fact, the interpreter of the smallest. “You can’t really guide children towards anything. I’ve noticed. You can push them a little bit, but motivation is tough. I mean, nobody forced me to be an actress; if anything, they tried to discourage me, ”he recounted.

In a talk with S Moda eight years ago, Kidman spoke of his daughters and said that neither of his two parents had been dated: “They are very his.” “But if we talk about the physique, Sunday is more like Keith, while everyone says that Faith looks a lot like me. What is clear is that both of them have music in their blood, and it is something that I love because I want to have my own group at home ”.

Among some of the few anecdotes that Kidman has revealed at some point about girls is a curious one related to the awards he won for the Big Little Lies series. She says that she gave it to Sunday in case he wanted to put it on his shelf and the little girl gratefully replied that no, because it was already complete. “His shelf is full of snowballs, diplomas and books, you know, little things and toys,” he explained in 2018. “I understood perfectly. You don’t want an award that your mother won there, taking up space. But the little girl was like … I want it! ”, She said, imitating her little daughter’s voice.