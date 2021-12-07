Nicole Kidman plays Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman has conquered audiences around the world, but for fans of the actress Lucille ball, the Australian was not up to the task to headline the tape “Being the Ricardos”, that revolves around the legendary American comedian and that Spanish co-stars Javier Bardem.

Fans of “I Love Lucy” attacked Kidman’s choice with such force that Lucille Ball’s own daughter felt compelled to beg for respite.

“It doesn’t look like her ‘;’ Her nose isn’t the same ‘;’ It’s not as funny ‘; blah blah blah blah,” Lucie Arnaz wrote in January.

Trust us. It will be a good movie. “

Kidman and director Aaron Sorkin, both Oscar winners, stood their ground on the production and audiences will now have their say when the film, which opened in Los Angeles on Monday, hits theaters this Friday.

The original series “I love Lucy” focused on the extravagances of the Ricardo, a young couple living in New York, and it reached 60 million viewers at its peak audience.

“Being the Ricardos” It is a kind of behind-the-scenes of a week in the production of the series in 1952, during which Ball, the star of the program, was publicly accused of being a communist in the heat of the witch hunt of McCarthyism.

Javier Bardem plays Cuban Desi Arnaz, Lucille Ball’s husband in real life and on the hit series.

The choice of Bardem, a 52-year-old Spaniard, to play Arnaz, who was only 35 years old in 1952, also sparked controversy among staunch followers of “Yo amo a Lucy.” But Sorkin explained to his actors that I had no interest in replicating the series.

He wasn’t interested in a carbon copy of the characters, and that’s daring, “Kidman said in a recent interview.

I hesitated immensely a month before, and Aaron had to talk to me on the phone and send me emails saying ‘you can’, it was scary but incredibly exciting, “said the actress.

– “Fantastic” –

Ball, who passed away in 1989, was a constant figure on American television for nearly three decades.

“I Love Lucy” aired from 1951 to 1957. The actress later starred in “Lucy-Desi Comedy Time,” “The Lucy Show,” and “Here’s Lucy,” and appeared in more than 70 movies.

The film focuses on her pioneering work as a successful woman in charge of set decisions, and the impressive influence Desi Arnaz had on executives and patrons, despite her previous status as a Cuban percussionist.

As the week progresses, tensions also appear in the marriage often stormy of the couple.

Although it focuses on behind the scenes of the protagonists, Kidman recreates some of the great moments of the screen, including the famous scene in which Lucy walks on grapes in an Italian vineyard.

She was obsessed with getting an absolutely tight performance, “Kidman stressed.” It was her obsession. [la de Sorkin] represent human beings. “

“I love Lucy” continues to be a popular series in America. Kidman and Bardem already admitted that they were “not very famous” during their childhoods in Australia and Spain.

But Lucie Arnaz, the couple’s daughter, was a constant and “fantastic” presence on set, Kidman said. Sorkin and her cast were “recipients” of her advice on how to impersonate her parents.

I emphasized to each one that I was not looking for an impersonation of those characters. ‘Play the characters in the script. They are fully equipped to do it, ‘”Sorkin recalled.

I did not want them to go crazy, to feel the burden that is an embodiment. That was less than what we were doing. “

In addition to theaters, “Being the Ricardos” will also be available on Amazon Prime starting December 21.

*** mjpr ***