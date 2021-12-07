Nicole Kidman is still the red carpet queen and this dress proves it

To say that Nicole Kidman has style is to stay very short: look after look has shown us to have a flawless eye to dress both inside and off the red carpet. The dress she wore yesterday for the premiere of her new film with Javier Bardem remember she’s the queen of the red carpet without even trying too hard.

It seems that every incredible look that comes together comes out natural, and just speaking of natural, the dress that I wore for the premiere in nude is perfect for a fixed look that exudes just that: naturalness.

Nicole Kidman’s dressGtres

The dress in question bears the signature of Armani priv and it is a dream in nude tones. It presents a design of bare shoulders with jeweled details at the neckline that make it the perfect dress for an evening party, in combination with the great volume and fluidity of the hem of the dress make it a garment almost out of a fairy tale.

Nicole Kidman and Javier BardemGtres

To finish combining the look, Nicole has chosen to decorate her neck with a Diamond necklace and a omega watch which were the ideal accessories for a party dress like this, and as for party shoes, following the theme of bright accessories I wear high heels. Jimmy choo.

It may interest you