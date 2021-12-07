Nicole Kidman has a great time with Lucy

The Times is committed to reviewing movie theatrical releases during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because going to the movies carries risks during this time, we remind readers to follow the health and safety guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health officials.

For the better part of six astonishingly successful seasons, Lucy and Ricky Ricardo’s apartment was one of the most comforting places in America. Should I say apartments; For a few years they lived on the fourth floor of a Manhattan brownstone, only to move into larger, brighter excavations on the third floor in preparation for the arrival of their baby son. You never knew what Lucy, Ricky, Fred and Ethel were going to do in those spaces: fights and singing, bridge games and food fights, ridiculous stunts that would leave the room full of trash, pillow feathers and even a playpen. animals. The more the merrier: for millions of viewers and many more who grew up with reruns, the Ricardo house was their home.

You can see that home often in the entertaining behind-the-scenes drama “Being the Ricardos,” mostly in the background of the Desilu Productions sound studio, where Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and her husband, Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem), pass by. hours each day rehearsing, blocking and filming his hit series. Lucy is attracted to and sometimes even teased by that living room setting, a picture of the idyllic domestic happiness that she and Desi portrayed on camera but never achieved in real life. It is an effective but reductive presumption, which more or less describes “Ser los Ricardos”, one of those pleasantly ordered biographical fantasies that seek to compress something extraordinary – a life, a career, a cultural phenomenon – in the space of a revealing week.

As the weeks go by, it’s stressful, with the crisp rhythms of Alan Baumgarten’s edit and the fast percussion solos of Daniel Pemberton’s score. It is the fall of 1953, and Lucy was recently questioned by the House Un-American Activities Committee about a resurgent voter registration affidavit in 1936 identifying herself as a member of the Communist Party. The Hollywood blacklist is in full effect and the nervous suits of Desilu and Philip Morris, the tobacco giant who sponsors the show, are eager to quash the story before it makes headlines, prompting intense crisis management. by Lucy and Desi as they struggle to support themselves. your show afloat and clarify your story.

Speaking of clarifying the story: while “Being the Ricardos” is many things: an eulogy for a doomed marriage in show business, a mix of actor knockoffs, a chance to hear Bardem sing “Babalu,” it is, First and foremost, the latest hyperactive history lesson written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Which means, of course, that she’s no more interested in holding onto the truth than Lucy is in staying out of Ricky’s nightclub act. The HUAC scandal occurred around the time of an episode of “Lucy” called “The Girls Dive into Business,” much of which takes place in a clothing store; Sorkin, with a flick of his pen, has switched to an earlier and superior episode, “Fred and Ethel Fight” (1952), which better serves his narrative purposes and keeps the action rooted in the Ricardo apartment. (For the record: while that episode was filmed in Apartment 4A, the window and piano setup we see on screen is clearly from his third-floor keyboard.)

The “I Love Lucy” purist, in other words, will find a lot to discuss. Kidman’s casting could be one of them. Since “Being the Ricardos” was announced earlier this year, much of the critical talk has focused on the dubious physical resemblance between the actor and the subject, and the question of whether a bright red mane would suffice. transform Kidman into the most beautiful. expressive of wacky comedians, someone whose piercing eyes, shy grimaces, and spider grins (“lgggghhhhh!”) have forged their own lexicon of funny women. For these eyes, which, by one conservative estimate, have absorbed roughly 5,000 hours of reruns of “I Love Lucy,” the answer was and still is clearly no.

How much it matters is another story. The Kidman we see on screen does not fit any more or less plausibly with Lucille Ball than, say, Renée Zellweger is for Judy Garland or Michael Fassbender is for “Steve Jobs,” to quote an earlier bio-fantasy written by Sorkin. As with those star-twists, illusion takes over the starts and starts, but thankfully you’re in the hands of an actor with more to recommend it than strict verisimilitude. Kidman may not have Lucy’s astonishing comedy variety (who has?), But he does have a confident gait, crafty wit, and a hands-in-pockets informality that lets you know he’s serious, but of course. lovely way. His secret weapon may be his voice, which Kidman doubles to a pleasantly husky approximation of Ball’s harsh lower register and rises to a higher pitch when performing. (It’s no accident that Lucy and Desi’s first scene is a heated discussion in which their faces and bodies have been clumsily cropped out of frame, as if to focus our attention on their voices.)

The problem, or, depending on your perspective, the pleasure, is that even when Kidman tries his best to sound like Lucy, Lucy seems to be trying his best to sound like Sorkin. Not the worst option – you can easily believe that Lucille Ball always had a snappy answer at the ready, and maybe even a tortured metaphor or two. The same could be said for many of the other clever cynics in her midst, including her co-stars William Frawley (JK Simmons, wrinkled and near perfect) and Vivian Vance (Nina Arianda, solid if a little too sharp), the former vaudevillians who played. to Fred and Ethel, and whose mutual hatred became legend. If anything, your vitriol feels smooth here. (“Where did you dig up that bitch?” Frawley liked to ask Arnaz every time Vance blew him up.)

The controlled chaos of a television production is, of course, a native habitat for the creative force behind “Sports Night,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” and “The Newsroom,” so it comes as no surprise that the creative behind ” Lucy »The mental confidence of Jess Oppenheimer (an understanding Tony Hale), Madelyn Pugh (a resourceful Alia Shawkat) and Bob Carroll Jr. (Jake Lacy) are also fluent in the Sorkin. The only character here who escapes those signature rat-a-tat rhythms is Desi, who is refreshing to a degree, though it doesn’t begin to make up for how unconvincing Bardem is on paper. The room’s beguiling eyes and charming singing aside, nothing in Bardem’s low voice or massive physique begin to suggest Arnaz’s slender, boyish charm, or his own deft comedic rhythm, with a knack for takes. reactionary with bulging eyes that sometimes surpassed his wife’s.

What manifests itself in the Kidman and Bardem scenes is a strong sense of the Lucy-Desi creative alliance. Their marriage may be life-sustaining – Lucy rightly suspects that Desi is beating more than her conga drum – but their professional devotion to each other never wavers, even in the face of their doubting and opposing superiors. Amid too many expository and boring flashbacks from her early days, her first meeting on the set of the 1940 musical “Too Many Girls,” her reflections on the direction of Lucy’s ill-fated film career at RKO Pictures, there is an irresistible scene in which Lucy agrees to do “I Love Lucy” for CBS, but only if they also hire her husband, the leader of the Cuban band. A few years later, Desi will make the show even more of a representation pioneer when she insists that Lucy’s off-screen pregnancy be featured on the show.

Lucy endlessly promotes her husband, reminding everyone that he is the show’s emotional glue, its artistic and financial brain. Desi, meanwhile, is poured into a series built entirely around the stellar qualities of the woman he loves, albeit imperfectly. That makes “Being the Ricardos” a unique and fascinating play for Sorkin, who has often been criticized for celebrating male swagger at the expense of his underdeveloped female characters (although his strongest directing effort, “Molly’s Game,” follows being a clever exception). But here, happily, he doesn’t give Desi too many mansplain ‘to do. Instead, she casts Kidman in the appreciably meaty role of a woman whose consummate perfectionism and professional drive did her part to turn an industry around, sometimes at the expense of her colleagues’ egos.

Some of Lucy’s actions here stem directly from television history. We hear about her decision years ago to go from brunette to redhead (coloring is easy; comedy is hard). Vance resented having to play Ethel as a scruffy, overweight second banana, a resentment we see Lucy stoking here in a particularly petty way. Other subplots seem to spring from a mix of story and imagination: fearing the show will end if the HUAC affair hits the headlines, he basically usurps the show’s director, obsessing over reworking key parts of the script for “Fred and Ethel Fight »until every beat and every line kills.

These scenes, punctuated by brief black-and-white re-enactments of “I Love Lucy,” are among the strongest in “Being the Ricardos,” primarily because they are so rigorous in showing us Lucy’s superb comedic instincts in action. She’s not just directing comedy; He’s deconstructing it, revising it, turning the tabletop antics into an intellectual puzzle. You may roll your eyes at the way Sorkin psychoanalyzes Lucy right now, as she tries to save her show and her marriage, although the truest and most generous interpretation she offers is that she took her craft and the public seriously. We loved her first, but she loved us too.

‘Be the Ricardos’

Qualified: R, for language

Execution time: 2 hours, 11 minutes

Playing: It begins on December 10 in general version; Available December 21 on Amazon Prime