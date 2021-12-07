New video of Yanet García for OnlyFans as a true goddess

Mexico.- With the intention of pampering her followers as much as possible, the Mexican model Yanet Garcia, also known for being the Weather Girl, decided to publish a video of her OnlyFans for free, on her official Instagram profile, unleashing total madness.

Looking like a total goddess in a bronze colored swimsuit, Yanet shot thousands of hearts walking from one side to another posing for the camera lens, which immediately unleashed all kinds of comments, in which they flatter her beauty.

In the short video with which she promotes her profile on the platform for uncensored photos and videos, the model is seen in a white bathrobe, after she strips it off and shows everything underneath, stealing all eyes before tremendous physique that charges.

This is how, once again, Yanet García promotes his foray into the platform of the moment, in which he has achieved a great reception, because many of his Instagram followers did not miss the opportunity to see a little more on another page .

Although of course, subscribe to OnlyFans profile from the famous Weather Girl It has a cost, since a monthly fee is charged with which they can access all its content without limits and without censorship, which places it as one of the celebrities with the most followers on the platform.

The raid of Yanet Garcia In this platform it has been a resounding success, since it managed to have enough subscribers that month after month renew their entry pass to OnlyFans, since they are amazed with the content and she has not stopped promoting it through her social networks with the photographs and boldest videos of his career.

