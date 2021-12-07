New trailer for ‘West Side Story’, the Steven Spielberg musical starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler

Fan of fantasy, ‘thriller’ and science fiction. Live within the walls of Hogwarts, invented worlds and superhero stories.

West side story, the ‘remake’ of the famous 1961 musical directed by Robert Wise, hits theaters on December 10. Directs Steven Spielberg and Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort play the leading couple. So that you go preparing for the premiere of the film, 20th Century Studios has released a new trailer.

The story of West side story, about rivalries and youthful love affairs, is set in 1957 New York. Jets, led by Riff, and the Sharks from Puerto Rico, led by Bernando, hate each other. Their enmity is such that they cannot coexist in the same place and whenever they cross there are problems.

Their rivalry will be tested and will have harsh consequences when Tony (Elgort), Riff’s best friend, meets Maria (Zegler), Bernardo’s little sister. Both begin a love story secretly, as if Romeo and Juliet it was.

Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll and Brian d’Arcy James lead the film’s main cast. The cast also has among its ranks Rita Moreno, who got into the skin of Anita in the film of the 60s, which won 10 Oscars in 1962. On these lines, don’t miss the trailer.

