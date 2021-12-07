New leaked images of the Pixel Watch

Screenshot : John Prosser / YouTube

There are more and more rumors around the Pixel Watch. True or not, everything indicates that the new smartwatch that will accompany Pixel mobiles is close to being complete and based on the latest leaked images, it looks really stylish.

The images come from the YouTuber John prosser, which ensures that they belong to final product photos that will be used in their promotion, not renders. With everything, and according to 9to5GoogleThese are photos that date back to April of this year. In other words, the final model may not be exactly as shown.

Be that as it may, the images are very consistent with the previous leaks, and they show a completely round smartwatch, with an elegant screen and dial curved they don’t show visible edges from above. The only physical control is a wheel on the right side. You can also see what looks like a microphone, something that makes a lot of sense if the smartwatch is going to participate in the extensive ecosystem focused on Google’s voice assistant.

The project receives the internal name of “Rohan” in Google, and it seems that it will have proprietary belts and that it will have to be practically loaded every day as it happens with the Apple Watch, which undoubtedly distances it from smartwatches presented by other manufacturers such as Huawei or OnePlus that are already around the week of autonomy. The watch is expected to have the latest version of Wear OS, Google’s operating system for watches, installed. If the rumors are correct, we will see it in just a few months because its launch is scheduled for 2022. [Front Page Tech vía XDA Developers]