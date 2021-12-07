Netflix revealed the release date of film with Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and 40 more films

The premieres begin with the comedy directed by Victoria Justice “Afterlife of the Party” on September 2, the drama of Michael keaton about the September 11 attacks “Worth” on September 3 and “My Little Pony: A New Generation” September 24. In October it opens “Diana: The Musical” the first of the month as well as the zombie heist comedy “Army of Thieves” before Halloween.

At the beginning of November, “The Harder They Fall” is thrown in Netflix the third day after its release in select theaters beginning October 22. “Passing” November 10 arrives, “Tick, Tick … Boom!” will hit the platform on November 19.

To close the year, the last “The Power of the Dog” by Campion comes to Netflix on December 1, “Don’t Look Up” will be on December 24 and “The Lost Daughter” from Maggie gyllenhaal December 31st.

In total, Netflix will release around 40 movies during the remainder of 2021, continuing its promise to deliver new movies every week throughout the year.

Complete list of new releases on Netflix

September

Afterlife of the party: 02/09

Worth: 09/03

Blood Brohters: Malcom X & Muhammad Ali: 09/09

Kate: 09/10

Nightbooks: 09/15

Schumacher: 09/15

Intrusion: 09/22

The Starling: 09/24

My little pony: a new generation: 09/24

Sounds like love: 09/29

No one gets out alive: 09/29

October

The Guilt: 10/01

Diana: The Musical: 01/10

There’s someone inside your jouse: 06/10

Found: 10/20

Night teeth: 10/20

Stuck Together: 10/20

Army of Thieves: 10/29

Hypnotic: In October

Fever Dream: In October

November

The harder they fall: 03/11

Love Hard: 05/11

Passing: 10/11

Red Notice: 12/11

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom !: 11/19

Bruised: 11/24

Robin Robin: 11/24

14 Peaks: Nothing is impossible: 11/29

7 Prisoners: In November

A boy called christmas: In November

A castre for christmas: In November

The princess switch 3: In November

December

The Power of the Dog: 12/01

Shaun the sheep: the flight before christmas: 03/12

The Unforgivable: 12/10

The Hand of Dog: 12/15

Don’t look up: 12/24

The lost daughter: 12/31

Back to the outback: In December

Mixtape: In December

Single all the way: In December