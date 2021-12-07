Netflix and the viral story of Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench were two strangers until November 2016, when Wanda mistakenly sent a message to Jamal instead of her grandson inviting him to Thanksgiving dinner. After discovering that he was not her grandson, to the surprise of everyone around her, Wanda decided to keep the proposal and invited the young high school student to the meeting. Since then, Jamal and Wanda have celebrated Thanksgiving together.

The curious story of Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench went viral on Twitter after the young man shared screenshots of the conversation he had with Wanda. Thus, what began as an accidental text message turned into a deep friendship that Netflix will now make known through its platform. And it is that the giant of streaming will produce The Thanksgiving Text, a film based on the unexpected friendship between the young man and Dench. The script will be written by Abdul Williams (The New Edition Story and The Bobby Brown Story).





From tweet to movie

“We hope our story inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they normally wouldn’t.”

The adaptation of the story by Jamal Hinton and Wanda was confirmed by themselves through their Twitter profiles, and by the platform through a release. “We are excited to share our story with the world. We hope our story inspires more people to reach out and make connections that they normally wouldn’t,” Dench and Hinton said in a joint tweet.

In 2016 Wanda Dench mistakenly invited a stranger to Thanksgiving dinner thinking he was her grandson. After telling him that he had the wrong person, the stranger named Jamal Hinton said, “Can I still get a plate?” To which Dench replied, “Of course you can. That’s what grandmothers do … feed everyone. “

From this first conversation, Hinton and Dench celebrate Thanksgiving together. They both regularly take to social media to inform their followers about their friendship. In fact, on these dates, they always share a photograph of the meeting, which this year has been especially hard due to the death by covid of Wanda’s husband.

According VarietySince their story went viral, both Hinton and Dench have notably increased their following. Today, Hinton has more than 129,000 followers on Twitter and Dench has more than 26,000.

Viral stories turned into movies

It is not the first time that a tweet has become a movie. In fact, it is not strange that platforms turn to social networks to find real stories that inspire and excite the viewer. Zola (Janicza Bravo, 2020), Smiley, Bad Ass or Pixels by Adam Sandler are some examples.

Zola It was the first film based on a Twitter thread. It all started when Aziah ‘Zola’ Wells, a waitress from Detroit, shared a thread in which she recounted a trip with a girl she had met while working, her boyfriend and her Cool. Zola tells through 148 tweets how this journey ended with human trafficking, pimp mafias, a suicide attempt and a man shot to death. Zola’s story became a viral phenomenon that kept millions of users in suspense. In 2017, indie director Janizca Bravo decided to bring the story to the big screen.



The movie Bad ass it arose from “AC Transit Bus Fight”, a video in which two men appear fighting in a bus. Its popularity turned it into a movie, in which Danny Trejo plays a Vietnam veteran who has to seek justice after discovering that a local drug lord (Charles S. Dutton) killed his best friend.