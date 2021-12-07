Movies to see this December bridge

If you are one of those who sit in front of the screen and take longer to choose what to watch than to watch the selected movie or series, here you will find a good guide to titles that will help you for sure. The latest news from Netflix or Amazon, that classic you have always wanted to see, that saga that will have you without moving on the sofa … although now it seems that series are in fashion, the cinema always gives us great options to have a little time of it. more entertaining.

Here is a selection of films to see this December bridge:

A novelty: ‘Red Alert’

The film stars Dwayne Jhonson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds has already become the best premiere of the streaming platform. ‘Red Alert’ is a fast-paced action film that aims to imitate the mythical history of James Bond. A good option for a family movie afternoon.

A Christmas Classic: The Gremlins

“Don’t expose them to light, never wet them, and never ever feed them after midnight.” It is undoubtedly one of the great classics of the eighties. This charming and terrifying tale is a magnificent metaphor for the dangers of irresponsible pet care and, at the same time, an ingenious antidote to the sentimentality and consumerism that abounds at Christmas time. A great classic that cannot be missing from our list of must-see Christmas movies.

A saga: Harry Potter

Movies based on the JK Rowling novels will keep you glued to the couch the entire bridge. From the first to the last, there are 8 in total, the Harry Potter tapes are the most entertaining. The first ones have a more childish and fun tone, while those that close the story are darker and more dramatic. In short, they are always a good option to see alone or with someone.

A scary one: Relic

If you were left with the desire on Halloween, now you can take advantage and get rid of the bug of watching a good scary movie. In this case, we recommend ‘Relic’, a 2021 film that has been highly valued by critics and audiences alike. Emily Mortimer, Robyn Nevin and Bella Heathcote lead the cast in this film that revolves around three generations of women coming together to confront an evil presence. The action begins with the disappearance of the old Edna. Her daughter Kay and her granddaughter Sam search for her in the family’s decaying farmhouse, where they find clues of her progressive dementia scattered throughout the house.

Laughing one: Zombieland: kill and finish

A comedy with a great cast, that’s it “Zombieland: Kill and Finish”. In this second installment we see again Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg. In the film we go into a totally comic tone, in the story of four zombie hunters who must fight alongside other survivors with a new race of the undead.