Molotov cocktails thrown at barbershop and manager killed

Celaya, Guanajuato.- Armed subjects set fire to a barbershop and then shot the manager of the business in the city of Celaya, Guanajuato.

On the afternoon of last Thursday, two men set fire to a barbershop with Molotov cocktails and then set fire to the Barber in the Valle Hermoso neighborhood of the municipality of Celaya.

It was around two o’clock in the afternoon that the 911 emergency number was informed about an armed attack at the intersection of Camelia and Margarita streets in said neighborhood, which is why, at the time, municipal police and the National Guard went to the place.

Upon arrival, they located a man lying on the asphalt, who had at least two gunshot wounds to the head, in addition to a fire inside the barbershop for which the help of firefighters was requested.

Quickly the Corps of Firefighters It smothered the fire, without registering a risk to the residents of the area. However, it became known that the merchants preferred to close their businesses.

For their part, the officers cordoned off the area of ​​the events with security tape and notified the Public Ministry of what happened, giving rise to personnel from the Attorney General of the State of Guanajuato to process with the crime scene.

According to versions of the neighbors, the man who died tried to protect himself from the flames when he saw the fire, so he left the barbershop, but they immediately attacked him with bullets until he was left lifeless.

Although the identity of the victim is unknown so far, it was said that he was a resident of the area and shortly after the attack, his relatives attended. While the scene of the events was protected due to the multiple percussion caps that were left on the public road.

In addition, the municipal police of Celaya shared for Debate that a card allusive to a criminal group was left at the scene of the events.