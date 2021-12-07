Miguel Herrera paralyzes Tigres UANL with his unexpected message

After the tough elimination in the Liga MX semifinal, Piojo Herrera sent some heartfelt words to Tigres fans.

After the surprise eliminations of Club América and Rayados, Tigres UANL had reached the Liga MX semifinal as the top candidate to win the title thanks to their good performance throughout the semester.

The U had to face off against León and in the first leg they had won a valuable agonizing 2-1 victory that allowed them to reach the second match of the series with an advantage, where the passage to the grand final was at stake.

Despite the confidence that was within the Los Felinos squad, the Guanajuato team managed to win 2-1 and advanced to the next phase thanks to the sporting advantage of having finished third in the regular stage.

Due to this, the dream of the Monterrey team came to an end and Miguel Herrera could not win the title in his first championship at the helm of the team after the departure of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti as DT.

After the painful fall, El Piojo sent a heartfelt message to each of the fans, in which he thanked them for having supported his men in this adventure, as well as his own players.

Through a video on his Instagram account, the coach highlighted: “It is time to thank the effort, dedication and commitment, to continue together and thus return stronger than ever. Come on Tigers! “