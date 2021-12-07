Microsoft begs its users not to download Google Chrome

There is no browser whose popularity comes close to that of Google Chrome. However, this will not stop the other services from trying to gain ground, as no one wants to suffer the fate of Internet Explorer, even if it means taking a little drastic action.

A few days ago, several users who have computers with Windows 10 and 11 reported some comments that appear when you try to download Google Chrome using Microsoft Edge, the browser that replaced Internet Explorer. If you want to know Microsoft’s new advertising strategy, read on.

Microsoft wants you to update

Microsoft does not want to lose its users, so it has chosen to show insistent messages whose objective is that you notice the wonder that Microsoft Edge is and that the new browser you want to use does not compare to them. For example, in the screenshot above, a user searched for Google Chrome to download it and a box appeared with the following message:

That browser is so 2008! Do you know the news? Microsoft Edge

Why do you want another browser?

Also, when you simply search for another browser using Microsoft Bing, Microsoft’s search engine, you get the following messages:

You are already browsing with Microsoft Edge. No need to download a new web browser.

Microsoft’s campaign

Another slightly more aggressive strategy adopted Microsoft is difficult to change the default browser, to continue being Microsoft Edge. We can not blame them, since his star for many years browser, Internet Explorer, was forgotten and disappear completely in mid-2022.

Microsoft’s campaign does not stop, everything is so that customers do not leave. Well, they will have to be convinced in some way, right?