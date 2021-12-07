Mexico relaunches scholarship program to study medicine in Cuba

Meanwhile, for four-year study programs they are considered General Surgery; Medical Genetics; Geriatrics; Physical and Rehabilitation Medicine; Internal Medicine; Pneumology; Psychiatry, and Traumatology and Orthopedics, precise Journal of Cuba.

CONACYT accompanies the call for a document where the logo of the Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos, SA of the Cuban regime appears, an entity that manages, among others, the millionaire income of Havana’s “medical missions” abroad.

According to official data published in September, the offer of scholarships to study in Cuba from the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador was a failure, since then 816 places were left vacant, many of them in highly demanded specialties, such as Psychiatry and Emergency.

Several of the applicants had questioned at the beginning of 2021 that CONACYT did not guarantee them a place in their country, but that it forced them to go abroad, an option that was never consulted. Hence, the only alternative for those who were left without a position in a hospital in Mexico, was to go to Cuba.

The government of Mexico pays the Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos between 9,000 and 14,500 dollars a year for each tuition fee, as well as a monthly financial amount of 1,100 dollars for the scholarship recipient as “financial support”, which is deposited in a bank account that CONACYT has with a Mexican bank.

After the loss of several markets for its medical “missions,” especially in Latin America, the Cuban regime has sought other ways to bring in resources through the commercialization of its professional services. To do this, it has insisted on doing business with the government of Mexico, whose alliance with Havana is increasingly close.