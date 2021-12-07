Messi’s brace against Brugge in the Champions League

Lionel messi

is still on in the Champions League. The Argentine converted a double to Witches on the last day of the group stage, thus achieving their fourth and fifth scoring in the tournament. A spectacular closing for the team of Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG reached the last day of the Champions League no longer the pressure to win to stay with the leadership of Group A. On the previous date they had fallen to the Manchester City and with that they lost the first position, beyond the fact that the ‘citizens’ did not win on the court of the Leipzig, they could not regain the first position and thus avoid a strong rival at the crossroads of Eighths.

REUTERS

PSG He was already winning it by two goals, thanks to a double from Kylian Mbappé. However, Messi’s goal was missing. The Argentine received through the center, traveled a little to the left and sent the ball to the back of the nets with his left leg. The seal of the house for Leo.

This was the fourth goal of Leo Messi on the Champions League. I had scored the Manchester City and a double to Leipzig, so we can say that he went 3 for 3 in the group stage. We will have to wait what he gets in the Eighth Final.

The second goal of Messi He arrived by way of the prison. The Argentine charged from eleven steps perfectly to score his double, thus scoring his fifth goal in the group stage. Five goals in six games.

In contrast, in the League 1 He has barely scored a goal but has been able to give three assists. It has been difficult for him to adapt to PSG but little by little it begins to show its quality. It should be remembered that this is the Argentine’s first season in France, after having lived a long and successful career with him. Barcelona, which was left out by some policies of The league.

