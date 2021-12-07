Meryl Streep’s fashionable hairstyle or how to wear gray with style

Last year many women took advantage of the closure of the hairdressers to take a step in their image and go gray. Yes, they have gone from hiding them to showing them openly (long live the comfort!). The reasons can be diverse, such as the possibility of not being a slave to the dye, but, in addition, in the background there is a claim to accept them as a valid female model of beauty, beyond youth.

In fact, the coolest women on the red carpet, like Andie MacDowell or Jodie Foster, have one thing in common: their silver manes. The actresses have made it very clear to us that gray hair is just as beautiful as the absence of it, so there is no reason to hide it. “Gray hair is one more option and the proposals with increasingly updated cuts take them away from that preconceived idea until recently that they are the result of sloppiness. A good cut, trendy and synchronized with our style and characteristics, can be as flattering as having them dyed ”, says Felicitas Ordás, director of the Felicitas Hair salon in Mataró (Barcelona).

What’s more, hairstyles with gray hair they provide a very chic finish. And if you don’t believe us, take a look at the latest ‘beauty look’ from Meryl streep. The actress has just attended the premiere of her new movie, ‘Don’t look up’ (also starring Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio), which will be released in theaters on December 10, and has looked gorgeous. She has opted for an updo (quick and easy to do) that gives her a casual and youthful touch. Take note!

The actress has resorted to a gripper, the accessory that we all wore for many years. And we are not going to tell you anything new: the aesthetics of the 90s are in fashion and hair accessories have returned to take over our manes. Carrie Bradshaw said that no one in their right mind would wear a scrunchy in New York, but things have changed and hair accessories are being worn more than ever. The tweezers, so maligned until recently, return to facilitate the collection. Meryl’s word.

If you want to recreate the actress’s hairstyle, you should know that, to get the most out of gray hair, you will need the advice of a professional who studies your face. In addition, many people think that gray hair does not need care to make it look good, but nothing is further from the truth. Gray hair appears when hair loses pigmentation, therefore, this decrease in melanin levels makes it more sensitive to the sun. “It would be advisable to use hair sunscreen all year round. Another aspect to keep in mind is that gray hair tends to oxidize more easily and when it does, it takes on an unsightly yellow color. The ideal is to use specific products for gray hair, such as shampoos and conditioners in silver or silver tones that tone and enhance its whiteness ”, says Raquel Saiz, from Salón Blue by Raquel Saiz, from Torrelavega.

If you are convinced to join the ‘gray hair’ phenomenon, make an appointment at the hairdresser right away!