Mercedes-Benz unveiled electric Maybach designed in collaboration with Virgil Abloh

Within Art Basel Miami Beach, Mercedes-Benz presented what would be its last collaboration with the visionary designer Virgil abloh, recently deceased: the Maybach project.

It is a concept vehicle, zero emissions, with little chance of going into production. That doesn’t make it any less intriguing though, as the creative genius from Louis Vuitton’s men’s division worked on it, alongside Mercedes chief designer, Gorden wagener.

Virgil Abloh and Mercedes-Benz’s Maybach Project

Futuristic in appearance, this Mercedes – Maybach actually refers to the history of the Teutonic manufacturer.

First announced in October, the Project Maybach is a shiny gold and black coupe, stretching nearly 20 feet from front to rear. Much of that impressive length comes from a gigantic nose lined with integrated solar cells.

As you’d expect, the Maybach’s signature bar grille tops the front, along with a variety of safari-style lights.

Moving backwards, a sloping, transparent roof line melts into a rear that looks like the back of a spaceship.

Above, however, there is a roof rack equipped with lights similar to those of the front fascia. It’s a curious fusion of a luxury sedan and off-road vehicle that performs surprisingly well.

Virgil Abloh’s influence can also be felt inside this Maybach, which is made almost entirely of brown leather to match the exterior. The Spartan configuration is more like the bridge of the Starship enterprise than in the cabin of a car.

Abloh and Wagener may have gone for a minimalist approach, but they still found room for a cinematic infotainment screen located in the center of the dash. From the images, it appears that the screen could bend back towards the dash when not in use.

It was always planned that Project Maybach would debut this week, but at the urging of Abloh’s family, the vehicle will now be on display for more people than initially envisioned.

Photos: Mercedes-Benz

And it is that the car that was scheduled to be presented during an intimate press meeting, was finally exhibited to the public in the Rubell Museum.

“Our sincerest thoughts go out to the Virgil family and teams. As we open the world of our collaboration and Virgil’s unique vision to the public, we want to respectfully celebrate the work of a truly unique design talent, who created endless possibilities for collaboration through his unbridled imagination and inspired everyone they met. their work, “said the brand, through a statement.