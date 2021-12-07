Memorabilia, more than a collection of guitars – El Sol de México

What began with the donation of a guitar by Eric Clapton to mark his favorite place in the Hard Rock Café in London, is today a collection with more than 86 thousand pieces around the world and for more than 45 years, the company has been the leading collector of items related to the world of music and entertainment.

The pieces are obtained through donations made by the artists themselves, exchanges where the company makes contributions to the charitable initiatives of some singers and bands or through auctions.

“We are a huge family and we are always waiting for our guests to arrive at the properties and feel part of them. Memorabilia is a way of inviting them to feel at home, to know the DNA of Hard Rock and to enjoy the universal language: music. Our collection currently has 189 pieces and continues to grow, “explained Georgina Méndez, sales director for Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta.

Year after year the Memorabilia is enriched with new memories, coupled with the fact that, worldwide, the collections of all hotels are rotated every 10 years or so so that visitors can live a renewed experience in their different locations.

In 2012, the Hard Rock Hotels brand arrived in Mexico with RCD Hotels to introduce the concept of an all-inclusive resort with the opening of a property in Vallarta and with it also the possibility of seeing some iconic pieces by great artists exhibited in their installations, like one of the guitars of the rock band Korn or dresses worn by the singers Katy Perry, Fergie and Jenni Rivera.

After Vallarta, properties in Cancun, Riviera Maya, Punta Cana and Los Cabos were added to the list. From guitars and pianos to shoes, jackets, dresses, pants and hats.