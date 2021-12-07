Megan Fox’s body perfect to wear with jeans and highlight curves

The Transformers actress, Megan fox, it shows more daring and sensual than ever. He has always been an icon of style, glamor and sensuality, now he uncovered a fashionista side on Instagram that, until recently, we did not know him. Today we analyze how it combines body with jeans.

His style always makes people talk. Source. Instagram @meganfox

The evolution of Megan Fox’s style

In early 2000, Megan fox, the American actress with a face carved by a chisel and aquamarine eyes, represented the glamorous and sensual look that everyone wanted to recreate: beautiful, with a privileged figure and always in fashion.

And now that the trends of then return, The actress once again positions herself as an it girl who inspires even the youngest on social networks.

The actual Megan fox She is an expert in heart-stopping looks in those tiny “cut out” dresses that we can bring out at end-of-the-year events or on a date.

One of the many cut out models that he uses for red carpets. Source. Glamor

A benchmark par excellence for outfits that mix lingerie with casual clothes, thanks to the fact that she owns a lingerie brand, she also stands out in combining the jeans with the hit garment of the season this year: the bodysuit.

Sensual and unique: Megan Fox’s style for this year’s Met Gala. Source. Instagram @maganfox

Fluorescent bodysuit + jeans: the perfect combo according to Megan Fox

East body In neon yellow with an underboob neckline, she left everyone speechless, starting with her boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly. The cleavage, worthy of a scene from one of her movies, gave a glimpse of her chest and flat abdomen.

He combined his body with a straight and baggy jean, as dictated by the latest trend. He also added a jean jacket oversize that completed an incredible picture.

Dressed in this daring model, along with jean garments, in the middle of the streets of California, Megan fox He was tempted and uploaded it to his official account on Instagram. The result? 3.2 million “likes” and almost 15 thousand comments, fire in the networks!

This is how he goes to the natural food store to buy, as he shared on his social networks. Instagram @ maganfox

Thus it is proven that the outfit is perfect to be fashionable this summer and go shopping at a natural food store, as described Megan fox in the post, next to the images. The accessories for this lookazo? An ovo bag in the same neon color and black heels with studs.

Total look with matching bag and studs with black studs to accentuate your sexiest side in a daytime look. Source. Instagram @maganfox

The bold design of the bodysuit actually stems from some women’s contrivance of flipping a racer back swimsuit to reveal a sexier side. Later, the model was made official and the industry reproduced it to scale to bodys, one-piece suits and dresses.

And you, would you dare to wear this bodysuit with a circular opening in the front, just as you are wearing it? Megan fox with a couple of jeans?