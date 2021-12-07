Megan Fox dazzled everyone with her beauty
The beautiful Megan Fox is a great actress and has played roles in the renowned saga of: ‘Transformers’ in the movie ‘Revenge of the Fallen’, the movie ‘Jennifer Body’ in which she starred, among other supporting roles.
Megan foxNot only is she a great artist who debuted at a very early age being just a teenager, the fact of having an impressive beauty and a statuesque physique allowed her to venture into the world of modeling and even with just 13 years of age she won in some Beauty contests.
Previously, the model was in a relationship for 10 years together with Brian Austin Green, with whom they had 3 children: Bhodi Ransom, Noah Shannon and Journey River, today they share ownership. Currently, Megan fox She has a love affair with rapper Machine Gun Kelly who is 4 years her junior, they made their romance public in 2020.
Recently, the artist published a series of images on her official Instagram account where she could be seen wearing a total black outfit adjusted to her statuesque figure, with a silver-colored bag and high strappy sandals. In turn, she presented makeup that highlighted her light blue eye color.
Not only appeared Megan In the photographs, there was also his new partner Machine Gun, who presented an outfit that matched that of his girlfriend, with a black and shiny jacket. The images managed to reach more than 2 billion likes and received more than 9 thousand messages, among the highlights we find: ‘Linda’, ‘I love you’, as well as emojis of hearts, faces of hearts and llamas.