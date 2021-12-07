Megan Fox dazzled everyone with her beauty

The beautiful Megan Fox is a great actress and has played roles in the renowned saga of: ‘Transformers’ in the movie ‘Revenge of the Fallen’, the movie ‘Jennifer Body’ in which she starred, among other supporting roles.

Megan foxNot only is she a great artist who debuted at a very early age being just a teenager, the fact of having an impressive beauty and a statuesque physique allowed her to venture into the world of modeling and even with just 13 years of age she won in some Beauty contests.

Previously, the model was in a relationship for 10 years together with Brian Austin Green, with whom they had 3 children: Bhodi Ransom, Noah Shannon and Journey River, today they share ownership. Currently, Megan fox She has a love affair with rapper Machine Gun Kelly who is 4 years her junior, they made their romance public in 2020.

Recently, the artist published a series of images on her official Instagram account where she could be seen wearing a total black outfit adjusted to her statuesque figure, with a silver-colored bag and high strappy sandals. In turn, she presented makeup that highlighted her light blue eye color.

Source: Instagram Megan Fox

Not only appeared Megan In the photographs, there was also his new partner Machine Gun, who presented an outfit that matched that of his girlfriend, with a black and shiny jacket. The images managed to reach more than 2 billion likes and received more than 9 thousand messages, among the highlights we find: ‘Linda’, ‘I love you’, as well as emojis of hearts, faces of hearts and llamas.