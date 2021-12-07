Meet the favorite films to the Oscar 2022

ANDthe picture of your favorite movies is clearer by Oscar 2022. With all the films already seen in USA, the group has shrunk.

These are the films with the highest chances of getting a nomination for the Oscar 2022.

Belfast The Power of the Dog (Netflix) Love without barriers (West side story) Licorice Pizza King Richard (HBO Max / Billboard) Dune (HBO Max) The Macbeth Tragedy (Apple) Don’t look up (Netflix) CODA (Apple) The lost daughter (Netflix) Tick, Tick Boom (Netflix) Being Ricardos (Amazon: December release) Nightmare alley

This year, unlike previous editions, they will nominate ten films in the category of best film.

From The power of the dog until Dune it seems that they already have the nomination secured. The rest of Favorite movies at the Oscars 2022 The other four places could be disputed. Nightmare alley from Guillermo del Toro has been half-liked by the critics and might be a less likely choice in the Academy.

The lost daughter from Netflix with Olivia colman and directed by Maggie gyllenhaal has had an interesting performance among the critics awards.

While of Being Ricardos and Tick ​​Tick Boom more is said about his performances than about the movie. In the first case of Nicole Kidman and in the second of Andrew Garfield.

CODA is the inspiring and fun tape that Academy he likes to nominate and Don’t look up has so many megastarsLeonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence) that will hardly be left out. Besides that the tapes of Adam McKay have been in this category, even the irregular Vice.

Macbeth’s tragedy is another of the films that will hardly be left out by its great actors: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand; a director who is not indifferent to the Academy: Joel coen, and a technical and innovative level that is highly praised by critics.

The nominations will be broadcast on February 8, while in these weeks the favorites of critics circles and technical guilds will be known.