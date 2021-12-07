Medical students block avenues and ‘cover’ their faculty

Monterrey.- The group of students from the Faculty of Medicine who protested in the vicinity of the institution, once again obstructed the roads of Madero avenues and, later, Gonzalitos, in the municipality of Monterrey.

As happened last Friday, the students dissatisfied with the school’s evaluation policies, put aside the protest on the medical area campus and marched towards Madero Avenue, at its intersection with Eduardo Aguirre, to interpose themselves in the road. .

Once they reached the artery, the contingent of students continued their advance towards Gonzalitos avenue, blocking said road in its entirety and heading north for several periods of 5 minutes each.

Due to this, the avenue received a significant traffic congestion, while the students shouted with one voice: “What a tremor Rectoría!” And “In this faculty you fight for justice!” and, of course, the traditional “70/70 Out!”, which even earned a hashtag on social media.

Student protesting his faculty. Photo: Carlos Campos.

The pedestrian bridge located at the height of Carlos Canseco Street also received a large influx of students who, with banners in hand, made public their dissatisfaction with the Faculty of Medicine and its evaluation model.

Students with banners of disagreement. Photo: Carlos Campos.

The students’ dissatisfaction was reflected in posters. Photo: Carlos Campos.

Contrary to what happened last weekend, the city authorities prepared with a group of police and traffic elements, who mounted an operation to divert motorists and free circulation.

After several blockades, the students returned to the facilities of the Faculty of Medicine and placed several posters of disagreement in said institution, which they asked to open a dialogue to what they demand, which is an evaluation model equal to that of the other faculties of the UANL and, in addition, that this is maintained and that it is not a short-term situation, something that the students have criticized.