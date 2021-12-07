Matrix 4: Keanu Reeves returns as Neo in new trailer

Millennium Digital

The Matrix has become one of the most important action sagas in recent years. Now, the premiere of Matrix: Resurrections (Matrix Resurrections), the fourth film in the series starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Through digital platforms, Warner Bros released the second official trailer for the film, where we see a confused Neo in different situations, in which he no longer understands what the line is between reality and fiction.

“From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, the long-awaited next chapter in the incredible franchise that redefined the genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles that made them famous: Neo and Trinity. “writes the distributor.

They explain that “In ‘Matrix Resurrections’ he returns to the world of two realities: one, everyday life; the other, the lie that hides behind. To discover whether his reality is a physical or a mental construct, to truly know himself, Mr. Anderson must decide if he wants to follow the white rabbit one more time. And if Thomas … Neo … has learned something, it is that choices, as well as an illusion, is the only way to enter or exit the Matrix.“.

The cast has the aforementioned Keanu Reeves (Neo) and Moss (Tiffany), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Morpheus), Jessica Henwick (Bugs), Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jada Pinkett Smith under the direction of Lana Wachowski.

Matrix 4: release date in Mexico

Matrix: Resurrections will hit theaters in Mexico andOn December 22, 2021, a week after the expected premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home.

