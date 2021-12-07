Marvel: These are the ten actors who suffered the most changes in their appearance when entering the MCU

Will Poulter is not the only artist who has had to drastically change his physical appearance to be part of the MCU family: in reality there are many actors who have had to transform their appearance to play the marvel characters. Do you want proof? Here are the ten actors whose metamorphoses have been the most radical.

10. Chris Evans

Practically, since Fantastic Four and Silver Surfer we observed Chris Evans as a muscular man, a perception that increased as the actor participated in action films such as Push and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Nevertheless, The Boston actor would change his appearance enormously throughout 2010 with the arrival of Captain America the First Avenger, tape in which he had to play Steve Rogers, the first super soldier that mankind saw.

9. Robert Downey Jr.

Many still remember how Robert Downey Jr’s physique was severely decimated throughout the 1990s, and well into the two thousand, due to his drug addiction and subsequent imprisonment. However, after being released from prison, the actor gradually recovered.

On A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints (2006) the actor already had that lush appearance that characterized him for a long time, but having been signed To play Tony Stark in 2008, the artist who brought Iron Man to life went to work with grueling workouts to build up his muscle.

8. Chadwick Boseman

Before giving life to T’Challa in 2016 with en Captain America: Civil War, Chadwick boseman He had a fairly slim physique, in addition to barely allowing his facial hair to grow (something we could notice in movies like I feel good). Nevertheless, to put on the superhero tights the actor had to increase his body mass considerablyAnd while he never looked like Chris Evans, Boseman made himself a body that even Adonis would envy.

7. Kumail Nanjiani

We still remember Kumail Nanjiani in Dolittle, where the actor wore a common and ordinary physical appearance. Thus the fans gave the cry in the sky when the artist revealed the image that would show in Eternals: a mountain of unshakable-looking muscles. Did Marvel Studios require this appearance so that the actor could give life to a Eternal?

6. Paul Rudd

Magazine People named Paul Rudd the Sexiest Man of the Year in 2021, which has led us to wonder if they would have done the same in 2012 when the actor starred This is 40, a film in which the actor showed the appearance that an ordinary 40-year-old man is supposed to have. The truth is For the year 2015 the actor made a 180 degree turn with the arrival of Ant-man, becoming quite a muscular man.

5. Tom Holland

Tom holland He is one of the actors who has had the most physical changes since his arrival at the MCU, which is partly explained because in 2016, when he was introduced in Captain America: Civil WarHe was still a 20-year-old boy whose body was developing. However, with the passage of time (in addition to the long training sessions) the actor who has given life to Spider-Man has changed in such a way that except for his face, he is totally unrecognizable.

4. Chris Hemsworth

Having been recognized as a future feat in 2010 with Ca $ h, Chris Hemsworth was tormented by the lack of work in the United States, which is why the actor considered returning to his native Australia. Shortly after was booked to play the God of Thunder in Thor, and with this role, the artist underwent drastic changes in his anatomy. Hemsworth was already quite muscular, but in playing this Norwegian divinity he acquired a body that, according to many, many people, the gods themselves would envy.

3. Jeremy Renner

The 2010 movie, The Town, It was Jeremy Renner’s second Oscar nomination, however, his popularity would not begin until 2011, when the actor played Clint Barton in Thor. In order to develop your character, The actor was forced to change his physical appearance, which went from being “normal”, to that of a muscular and agile Avenger.

2. Chris Pratt

In 2010 Chris Pratt was 31 years old and weighing 131 kilos, which could be noticed in the series Parks and Recreation. That is why many were amazed when in 2014 this actor showed a sturdy body in Guardians of the Galaxy, where he played Star-Lord. Daily warm-up, exercises on the back, pectorals, legs, shoulders and arms were what allowed him to reach this point.

1. Will Poulter

Will poulter, the actor who will play Adam Warlock in 2023 within Guardians of Galaia vol. 3, He is one of the artists who has suffered the greatest physical changes in his career. Today this mountain of muscle could well give life to the mightiest of super soldiers, but in 2018, when it was cast as part of Maze runner, few imagined that this artist could acquire this musculature.

Curiously, No women have appeared on this list because the actresses who have been part of the MCU have had practically the same appearance since they began their artistic careers. Sure, the aging that comes with age is a change, but none have been required to transform their appearance because from the beginning they had already been forced to meet certain beauty standards.

It may seem like a trivial matter, however this brief glimpse gives us a glimpse of how the industry works: superheroes “have to be” stereotypically hypermuscular and beautiful, regardless of their gender. Fortunately, there are the “John Difool” and the “Dave Lizewski” who remind us that anyone can become a hero without the need to resort to strenuous workouts to become bodybuilders or Greek Gods.

And you, which actor do you think underwent the most changes when joining the MCU?

***

Don’t miss the best Spaghetti Code content on YouTube.