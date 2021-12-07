Marshmello returns to Fortnite with variants of his skins: will there be a new concert?

Marshmello will return to Fortnite one more time. The popular artist will return at the Chapter 3 of battle royale with a variant of their skins, as the usual leakers have shown.

In the cinematic of the Battle Pass they already let us see a Marshmello different from the previous one. We’ve even seen new pickaxe designs based on previous decks already. Both playing with the black and gold colors.

This is how Twitter accounts like @NotPaloleaks. We leave the original tweet in this same news.

A new style of Marshmello can be seen in the Battle Pass cinematic. Also, the styles for Hang Gliding and Peak have already been added by mistake in this update.#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ZWzYHYfeWI – 🎅 NotPalo (@NotPaloleaks) December 6, 2021

Marshmello is also one of the artists who has offered a in-game concert with your own skin. It was in February 2019, almost three years ago, but it is still remembered as one of the best moments in the game.

Now with the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3, many wonder if the new skin will also be associated with a new concert. Sadly, it looks like it won’t, but hope is the last thing to be lost.

We have been playing the first season of the new Fortnite episode for several hours. The weekend, and the bridge, has been starred by the change of chapter.

First we attend ‘The end‘and then watch one of the game’s characters drift for hours. Finally, Epic did not leave us waiting as long as on other occasions and since Sunday, November 5, we are playing the new season.