Machine Gun Kelly stabbed himself to impress actress

Megan Fox’s partner and Machine Gun Kelly It has become one of the most popular in recent times. And it is that the singer and the actress have not only been recognized for their individual talents, but for the eccentric style that they have shown as a couple when appearing at galas and other events.

Now, the rapper recounted the strange way in which he conquered Megan fox, which ended up stabbing himself to try to impress the actress in movies like Transformers.

In an interview for The Tonight Show with presenter Jimmy Fallon, he related that it was a sharp object that his friend gave him, Travis Barker, partner of Kourtney Kardashian and drummer of the band Blink-182. In addition, they have collaborated musically.

“Travis gave me a knife that had an etching from the new album and I was like, ‘Look at this, this is great,’ I threw it and it came down and it stuck in my hand“Kelly said, after recounting a series of events during a party.

Whatever it was, everything seems to have gone well, because today they are one of the Most liked couples from the United States show and they dazzle everyone with their extravagant outfits on red carpets.

