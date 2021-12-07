Luke and Liam Hemsworth ‘trolled’ their brother Chris for his birthday

If there is something that has always characterized Chris Hemsworth (38) It is his sense of humor and his fondness of ‘trolling’ anyone who gets in front of him, be it his wife Elsa Pataky (45), his brothers or any friend. However, and on the occasion of his 38th birthday, this time he has been the one who has received the ‘trolls’, and neither more nor less than from his brothers Luke and Liam Hemsworth (31).

Is there greater pleasure than making fun of the birthday boy back in the day?

“Happy birthday bro @chrishemsworth! I love you friend, I will remember this trip to the Kimberly region forever. So many memories together 😂 “Luke posted on his Instagram account with this photo in which there is clearly no trace of Chris.

The answer, of course, was immediate, and Chris left this comment to his brother in the same ironic tone as him: “Yes it was a lot of fun, it felt like a dream, like it wasn’t even there.”

Liam, for his part, did the same on his profile, congratulating his older brother with a post in which he also did not appear, and also, judging by Chris’s response, not only does he not appear in the photo but the chosen image was made by him. “I’m the best photographer around here,” he said.

It is not the first time that he receives this type of ‘trolling’ from his brothers, specifically from Luke, since a few months ago Chris uploaded an apparently very cute image to his Instagram in which he showed the actor holding the hand of his son, who was dressed in a superhero cape, next to the following sentence: “Holding my little man’s hand and asking him the old question. ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ ‘Dad I want to be Superman’ Luckily I have two other childrenThe photo was intended to be a funny joke, as Chris plays another superhero, Thor, in the Marvel movies.

However, there is another detail that caught the attention of his fans much more, and it was not his muscular arms precisely, but her legs which, due to the perspective of the photo, appear tiny compared to the rest of the body. It was precisely his brother who was in charge of starting the round of ‘trolling’, leaving him in the comments section the phrase “Brother ?!Have you been skipping leg days again ?!“.