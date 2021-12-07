look for you to get hooked, according to experts

The algorithms that determine what we see on social networks are a well-kept secret on the part of these platforms (Although Instagram revealed a few small guidelines a few months ago).

They claim that they do it to preserve their business against the competition, but these algorithms are controversial. as has happened recently with Facebook, because it is known that they can even condition our opinion (For example, if there is always a lot of information on a certain topic, which may or may not be real). Information about the TikTok algorithm has now been leaked.

The social network that hits the videos

It has been The New York Times who has published certain leaked information from the document ‘TikTok Algo 101’ regarding what is conditioning what we see on this platform born in China. The company targets four main objectives: “user value”, “long term user value”, “creator value” and “platform value”.

‘TikTok Algo 101’, was produced by TikTok’s engineering team in Beijing. A company spokeswoman, Hilary McQuaide, confirmed its authenticity, saying it was written to explain to non-technical employees how the algorithm works. The document offers a new level of detail about the application known for displaying an endless stream of videos. Its main characteristic is that it serves more as entertainment than as a connection with friends. And it is famous for getting people’s tastes right when it comes to showing the millions of videos that are available.

It was already known that TikTok takes into account factors such as “likes” and comments, as well as information about videos, subtitles, sounds and hashtags.

The document explains that, in the pursuit of the company’s “final goal” of adding daily active users, it has chosen to optimize two closely related metrics in the video stream it serves: “retention” -that is, if a user returns- and “residence time”. The application wants to keep you there as long as possible.

“This system means that surveillance time is key. The algorithm tries to get people addicted instead of giving them what they really want“said Guillaume Chaslot, founder of Algo Transparency, a Paris-based group that has studied YouTube’s recommendation system and has a dark view of the product’s effect on children in particular. Chaslot reviewed this document.

The document says that Surveillance time isn’t the only factor TikTok considers. The document provides a rough equation for how videos are scored, adding a prediction driven by machine learning and actual user behavior for each of the three pieces of information: likes, comments, and playback time, as well as an indication that the video has been played.

“The recommendation system scores all videos based on this equation, and returns the videos with the highest scores to users,” the document says. “For brevity, the equation shown in this document is very simplified. The actual equation used is much more complicated, but with this logic.”

In fact, the same type of video cannot always be offered even if the user likes a theme very much. Because he would get bored, according to the same document. “Repetition leads to boredom.” “There are two solutions to this problem,” the document continues, such as “making some assumptions and break down the value into the value equationFor example, for repeated exposure, we could add a value ‘same_author_seen’, and for boredom, we could also add a negative value ‘same_tag_today’. Other solutions besides the equation of values ​​can also work, such as forced recommendation on users.

From The New York Times explains that “there is nothing inherently sinister or incomprehensible about TikTok’s recommendation algorithm described in the document. But the document also makes it clear that TikTok has done nothing to sever ties with its Chinese parent, ByteDance. “This issue became a major controversy when former President Donald Trump tried to force the sale of TikTok to a US company.